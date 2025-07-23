Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 847 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $95,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $179.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

Free Report

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

