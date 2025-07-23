Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 165,098 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,098 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $92,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,676,000 after purchasing an additional 263,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 55.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

