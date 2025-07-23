Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,670,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,304 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $41,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 157.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 55,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

