Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 8.60% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $34,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $85.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

