Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,220 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $76,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:MMC opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.16 and a 200 day moving average of $224.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.21 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

