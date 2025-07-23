Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,303,000 after buying an additional 32,184 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 165,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Welltower Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:WELL opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.