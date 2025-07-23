Madden Advisory Services Inc. Invests $203,000 in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $854.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

