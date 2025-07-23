Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,438,000 after buying an additional 3,401,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 9,433,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,397,000 after buying an additional 2,810,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock

BND opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

