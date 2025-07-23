Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,453 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.