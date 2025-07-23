Madden Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 34,022 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,022 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHI. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.