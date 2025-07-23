Madden Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 34,022 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,022 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHI. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
