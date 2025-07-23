Madden Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68,585.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,956,000 after purchasing an additional 371,049 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $376.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

