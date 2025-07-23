M1 Capital Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M1 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $417.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $421.34.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.33.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

