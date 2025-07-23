M1 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ VONV opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

