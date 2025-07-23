M1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,059,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,448,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,757,000 after buying an additional 533,429 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 795,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 503,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 355.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 386,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,104,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTEN opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

