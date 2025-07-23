M1 Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

M1 Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,106 shares during the quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJJ opened at $128.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average is $121.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

