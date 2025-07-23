M1 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $103,678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,686,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,622 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $223,820.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 245,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,360. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

