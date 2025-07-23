Luxfer (LXFR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 4,108 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $41,162.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $158,897.16. The trade was a 20.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clive Snowdon sold 4,120 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $41,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,903 shares in the company, valued at $219,468.06. This represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $418,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luxfer stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Luxfer worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

