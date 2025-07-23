Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $554.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.41.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $410.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

