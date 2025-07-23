Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.4% in the first quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 516.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.7% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.71.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 10.9%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $410.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

