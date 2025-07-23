loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 9,153 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 9,153 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $18,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,134,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,269,118. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 672,865 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $1,359,187.30.

loanDepot Stock Performance

loanDepot stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $273.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wilshire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group set a $1.40 price objective on shares of loanDepot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

