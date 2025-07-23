Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – July 22nd

QuantumScape, Exxon Mobil, Dragonfly Energy, Albemarle, Rio Tinto, SolarEdge Technologies, and Enovix are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or refining of lithium—a key component in rechargeable batteries. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for electric vehicles, energy storage systems and portable electronics, all of which rely heavily on lithium-ion technology. Performance of lithium stocks often tracks global trends in clean-energy adoption and raw-material supply dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. 72,307,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,049,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $108.41. 5,858,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,905,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Dragonfly Energy (DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

NASDAQ DFLI traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 603,243,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.73. Dragonfly Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $4.45 on Tuesday, reaching $81.60. 3,196,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,702. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,124. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,289,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,325. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of Enovix stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,270,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,983. Enovix has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.68.

