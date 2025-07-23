Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.04.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $502.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.92. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $504.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

