Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 123.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.5%

MLM stock opened at $571.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $552.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

