Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 3,073 Shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 3,091.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,329,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,184,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,849 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 889,972 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3661 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.