Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDY. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 145,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 118,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 397.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,404 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 695,932 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 129,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.44 to $16.90 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $996.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

