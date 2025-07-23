Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $184,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 122,824 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,975,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 584,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 86,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,380,820,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,973 shares of company stock worth $5,541,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

