Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.33.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $719.98 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $710.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.