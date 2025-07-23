Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 419.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 19.2% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Permian Resources Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE PR opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

