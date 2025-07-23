Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $609,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 16,353.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,539,000 after purchasing an additional 583,986 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 61,179.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after purchasing an additional 504,732 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,662,000 after purchasing an additional 408,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MSCI by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,453,000 after purchasing an additional 319,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $527.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.75. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.74 and a 1-year high of $642.45.

Insider Activity

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.27.

Get Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.