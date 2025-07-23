Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 143.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.15. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $122.87 and a fifty-two week high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.