Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 2,310 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 185.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,308,000 after acquiring an additional 54,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,442,000 after purchasing an additional 595,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,789,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,146,000 after purchasing an additional 422,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

