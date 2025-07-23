Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSP. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Lightspeed Pos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Lightspeed Pos Price Performance

