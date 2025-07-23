Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $103.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Up 0.1%

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.33 and a beta of 0.47. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $106.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $93.73.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $4,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,449.20. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1,378.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

