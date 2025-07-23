Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Guggenheim

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FWONK. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FWONK opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $106.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.33 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $4,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,449.20. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at $2,370,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

