Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,332 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 21.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSG Systems International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $271.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.10 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

