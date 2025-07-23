Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,315,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 150.0% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $247,904.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,766 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,416.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $202,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,693.32. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,226. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 5.7%

KTOS stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.