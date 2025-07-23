Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Silgan Stock Up 2.0%

SLGN stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,897.76. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

