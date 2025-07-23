Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 208.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,533,526,000 after purchasing an additional 114,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,230,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,441,000 after acquiring an additional 391,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.67.

Synopsys Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $615.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $617.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

