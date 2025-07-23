Legato Capital Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 0.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,531,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,384.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,579.78 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,492.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2,187.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price objective (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

