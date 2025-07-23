Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after acquiring an additional 740,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,105,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,898,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,578,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,374,000 after buying an additional 899,841 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 7.3%

BLDR opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.71.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

