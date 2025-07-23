Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TARS. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4%
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $57.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
