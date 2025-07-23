Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,633 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B Group Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,762,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after acquiring an additional 643,661 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 745,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 561,507 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the sale, the director owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. The trade was a 69.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,636.80. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

