Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 172,890 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,890 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,600 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 82,005 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 149,980 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

TRIP opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of TripAdvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $16.25 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at TripAdvisor

In other TripAdvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $255,137.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,222.23. This trade represents a 51.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

