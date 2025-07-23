Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,760 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Triumph Financial accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFIN. CWM LLC increased its position in Triumph Financial by 48.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 84.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 88,233.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 1.29. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,962.25. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis R. Deadman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.50 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,770. The trade was a 17.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

