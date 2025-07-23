Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Forecast for Geron Earnings

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Geron in a research note issued on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Geron Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $815.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12927.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Geron in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

