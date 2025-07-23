Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Estimate for TMO Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.12. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $573.00 to $553.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $427.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.38 and its 200-day moving average is $472.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

