Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook for Hologic Q1 Earnings

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. Hologic has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 111 Capital boosted its position in Hologic by 129.1% during the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 16,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 307.0% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

