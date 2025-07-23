Lane Generational LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 146,805 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Foot Locker makes up 2.3% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Foot Locker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 250.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FL opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Insider Activity

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm's revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $557,336.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,985.50. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

