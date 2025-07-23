Lane Generational LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Lane Generational LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the quarter. Select Water Solutions makes up 4.4% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC owned about 0.32% of Select Water Solutions worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,828,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,061 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,274,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $5,751,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $5,624,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $5,346,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of WTTR opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Select Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

