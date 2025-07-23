Lane Generational LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Lane Generational LLC reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 3.4% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.46.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

